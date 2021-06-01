RH Bophelo says effects of Covid-19 on it have been muted
01 June 2021 - 08:22
RH Bophelo, a black-owned health-care investment company, says the effect of Covid-19 was muted in its year to end-February as hospitals operated as an essential service, also expecting to benefit in coming months from SA’s vaccine rollout.
RH Bophelo has reinstated dividends, declaring a 15c final dividend for its year to end-February, which is about a R10m payout for the group which has a market value of R388m...
