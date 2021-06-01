Avoiding the third-generation curse
Multigenerational investing requires one to factor in the possibility of extraordinary risk events, even if they might seem totally unimaginable at the time
01 June 2021 - 16:33
Raymond Goss, CEO and founder of Genera Capital, sees himself as more of a risk manager than an asset manager.
While most retail investors worry about whether they will have enough money for retirement, Goss spends his time helping ultra-high-net-worth families trying to preserve, grow and transfer their wealth across multiple generations. To achieve this, he has to take a much broader view of economic history than most institutional investors, a process that involves factoring in the potential for unforeseen, catastrophic risk. These are the Black Swan events made famous by Lebanese-American statistician, investor and author Nassim Nicholas Taleb in his book The Black Swan...
