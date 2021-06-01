Alexander Forbes expects profit fall after sale of insurance business
Group says despite focus on cost containment it is feeling effects of reduced earnings base
01 June 2021 - 09:39
Pension fund administrator Alexander Forbes says it expects headline profit to fall by more than R230m in its year to end-March, with the group feeling the effects of lost earnings after the sale of its SA insurance business.
Total headline earnings per share (Heps) is expected fall as much as 65% to end-March, the group said in a trading update...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now