Companies / Financial Services Alexander Forbes expects profit fall after sale of insurance business Group says despite focus on cost containment it is feeling effects of reduced earnings base BL PREMIUM

Pension fund administrator Alexander Forbes says it expects headline profit to fall by more than R230m in its year to end-March, with the group feeling the effects of lost earnings after the sale of its SA insurance business.

Total headline earnings per share (Heps) is expected fall as much as 65% to end-March, the group said in a trading update...