Alexander Forbes expects profit fall after sale of insurance business

Group says despite focus on cost containment it is feeling effects of reduced earnings base

01 June 2021 - 09:39 Karl Gernetzky

Pension fund administrator Alexander Forbes says it expects headline profit to fall by more than R230m in its year to end-March, with the group feeling the effects of lost earnings after the sale of its SA insurance business.

Total headline earnings per share (Heps) is expected fall as much as 65% to end-March, the group said in a trading update...

