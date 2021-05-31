Standard Bank flags profit rise as outlook brightens
Pandemic-related restrictions have largely been rolled back in countries of operation, the group says
31 May 2021 - 08:57
Standard Bank, Africa’s largest lender by assets, expects profits to rise more than a third in its half year to end-June on an improved outlook due to a vaccine rollout and strong commodity prices.
Strong export prices have driven a trade surplus and the fiscal outlook has improved, the bank said in a voluntary trading update, adding local lending has increased...
