Companies / Financial Services

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Visa discloses data on growth of digital payments in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Aldo Laubscher, country manager for SA at Visa

31 May 2021 - 14:23 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF / RIDO
Picture: 123RF / RIDO

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the growth of digital payments in SA.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Aldo Laubscher, country manager for SA at Visa. Laubscher begins by explaining how the Visa system works between consumers and businesses

Join the discussion: 

Visa is a US-based financial technology (fintech) company. Mainly working in the financial services sector, the company has operations around the world, including in SA, where its logo is often featured on bank cards, ATMs and point-of-sales machines.

The company — valued at just under $485bn — competes with MasterCard, another US based player, whose market capitalisation of $357bn is smaller by comparison.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

In a normal card payment, Laubscher says there can be up to 17 different points though which that transaction has to be processed before completing a payment, all done in a matter of seconds.

Laubscher says they have seen an uptick in transactions over the pandemic period, driven by reduced use of physical cash payments. The rising adoption of e-commerce in a world of social distancing has also done much to increase the rate of digital payments, he says.

Laubscher highlights some of the key trends in digital payments, and how business owners can make practical use of these trends. 

The discussion focuses on Visa’s role as a technology company and its relationship with the financial services industry; the growth of digital payments around the world; the trends seen by Visa during the pandemic; how digital payments have fared versus cash; collaborations that Visa has with other fintech companies; and an outlook for the industry.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

Visa and Mastercard delay fees hike for another year

Retailers have been asking both networks to hold back hikes in interchange fees, hoping to avoid a jump in costs at a time when consumers are under ...
Companies
2 months ago

PODCAST | The encouraging growth of Africa’s tech start-up industry

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, founder of Future Africa, and Okendo Lewis-Gayle, founder of the Harambe Entrepreneur Alliance
Companies
5 days ago

Africa produces a third tech 'unicorn'

A Nigerian-founded company has become just the third technology start-up in Africa to reach a billion-dollar valuation - the so-called "unicorn" ...
Business
2 months ago

PODCAST | Operating a business successfully in the digital economy

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by William Mzimba, Chief Officer of Vodacom Business
Business
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Mining moves on from Zwane days, ...
Companies / Mining
2.
RFG CEO Bruce Henderson calls it a day after 22 ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Suitor Huge Group raises the stakes in battle ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Visual International Holdings keen to buy ...
Companies / Innovation
5.
Standard Bank flags profit rise as outlook ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.