PODCAST | Visa discloses data on growth of digital payments in SA

In a normal card payment, Laubscher says there can be up to 17 different points though which that transaction has to be processed before completing a payment, all done in a matter of seconds.

Laubscher says they have seen an uptick in transactions over the pandemic period, driven by reduced use of physical cash payments. The rising adoption of e-commerce in a world of social distancing has also done much to increase the rate of digital payments, he says.

Laubscher highlights some of the key trends in digital payments, and how business owners can make practical use of these trends.

The discussion focuses on Visa’s role as a technology company and its relationship with the financial services industry; the growth of digital payments around the world; the trends seen by Visa during the pandemic; how digital payments have fared versus cash; collaborations that Visa has with other fintech companies; and an outlook for the industry.

