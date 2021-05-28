News Leader
WATCH: African Bank Holdings swings to profitability
African Bank Holdings CFO Gustav Raubenheimer talks to Business Day TV about how Covid-19 affected the lender
28 May 2021 - 08:51
Despite the negative effect of Covid-19 on the local economy, African Bank Holdings has returned to profitability.
The company which owns 100% of lender African Bank delivered an after-tax profit of R152m after a 55% decline in bad debts.
Business Day TV spoke to CFO Gustav Raubenheimer about the company’s performance.
African Bank Holdings CFO Gustav Raubenheimer talks to Business Day TV about how Covid-19 affected the lender
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.