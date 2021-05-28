Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: African Bank Holdings swings to profitability​

African Bank Holdings CFO Gustav Raubenheimer talks to Business Day TV about how Covid-19 affected the lender

28 May 2021 - 08:51 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Despite the negative effect of Covid-19 on the local economy, African Bank Holdings has returned to profitability.

The company which owns 100% of lender African Bank delivered an after-tax profit of R152m after a 55% decline in bad debts.

Business Day TV spoke to CFO Gustav Raubenheimer about the company’s performance.

African Bank Holdings CFO Gustav Raubenheimer talks to Business Day TV about how Covid-19 affected the lender

African Bank puts much of Covid-19 behind it

However, it is not yet out of the woods as clients in default increased during the interim period
Companies
20 hours ago

Unprecedented international demand for Absa’s dollar bond issuance

The success of the offering concluded last week could open the doors for other local banks to raise money offshore
Companies
2 days ago

The curious case of Daniel Mminele

Was he given the impression that he would be able to institute the changes he deemed fit at Absa, only to find that the business strategy was set in ...
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Luno rebuked by UK advertising watchdog
Companies / Financial Services
2.
PetroSA board discussed business rescue before it ...
Companies / Energy
3.
What to do next for existing SAB Zenzele ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Sectional title developer Balwin teams up with ...
Companies / Property
5.
Renergen: Not just hot air
Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.