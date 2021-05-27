Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Active funds shine as global economy recovers​

Ninety One deputy MD Sangeeth Sewnath talks to Business Day TV about how active funds are outperforming passive funds

27 May 2021 - 07:32 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SLAVOMÍR VALIGURSKÝ

The passive vs active debate has been raging for many years, but it seems active funds could come out tops as analysts note that expensive markets and the prospect of increased volatility means it will be difficult for passive funds to beat actively managed products.

Business Day TV discussed this with Ninety One deputy MD Sangeeth Sewnath.

