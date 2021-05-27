Luno rebuked by UK advertising watchdog
The cryptocurrency platform placed adverts that were deemed to be misleading by the UK authority
27 May 2021 - 13:45
Luno, the global crypto currency trading platform founded by four South Africans, has been reprimanded by the UK’s advertising regulator for a misleading campaign that failed to warn consumers of the risks associated with investing in the highly volatile digital assets.
The company, which was bought out by New York-based Digital Currency Group (DCG) in 2020, came under fire from the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) after complaints about a series of adverts it placed at UK tube stations and on London buses, several media groups including the FT reported on Wednesday...
