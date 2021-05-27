Companies / Financial Services Luno rebuked by UK advertising watchdog The cryptocurrency platform placed adverts that were deemed to be misleading by the UK authority BL PREMIUM

Luno, the global crypto currency trading platform founded by four South Africans, has been reprimanded by the UK’s advertising regulator for a misleading campaign that failed to warn consumers of the risks associated with investing in the highly volatile digital assets.

The company, which was bought out by New York-based Digital Currency Group (DCG) in 2020, came under fire from the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) after complaints about a series of adverts it placed at UK tube stations and on London buses, several media groups including the FT reported on Wednesday...