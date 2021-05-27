Bank capital requirements to return to normal
Regulators to return bank capital requirements to prepandemic levels by January 2022
27 May 2021 - 18:58
The Reserve Bank and Prudential Authority (PA) plan to return bank capital requirements to their prepandemic levels by 2022, according to the Sarb’s Financial Stability Review (FSR) for May 2021 that was published on Thursday.
During the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 , the PA made provision for a reduction in the minimum capital requirement for all banks by one percentage point of risk-weighted assets (RWA), which refers to lenders’ off-balance sheet exposures weighted according to risk...
