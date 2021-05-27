Companies / Financial Services African Bank puts much of Covid-19 behind it The bank has swung back into an interim profit after a rocky pandemic BL PREMIUM

African Bank has turned the corner despite the Covid-19 pandemic, delivering net profit after tax of R152m in the interim period to end-March.

This represents a positive turnaround for the bank after last year’s interim loss of R158m that was propelled by a steep rise in bad debt expenses. ..