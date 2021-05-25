Unprecedented international demand for Absa’s dollar bond issuance
The success of the offering concluded last week could open the doors for other local banks to raise money offshore
25 May 2021 - 12:05
Global money managers have piled into a first-of-its kind dollar denominated debt offering concluded by Absa last week, which has given another ringing endorsement of the country’s banking system and may pave the way for issuances by other local banks.
On Thursday last week, Absa became the first African bank to undertake a “hybrid” bond issuance, when it looked to raise $400m from international investors. The bonds pay a fixed coupon (interest rate) and count towards capital reserves...
