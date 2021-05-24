Companies / Financial Services Covid-19 death claims nearly tripled, says Momentum Metropolitan BL PREMIUM

Life insurer Momentum Metropolitan has paid out R3.9bn in death claims in the first quarter, nearly three times higher than it had initially expected, signalling the severity of the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Releasing its operational update on Monday, Momentum said its SA life insurance businesses were mostly affected by the spike in claims, though the recovery in global markets more than offset the fallout of Covid-19 at the group level...