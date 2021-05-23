Companies / Financial Services Investec’s UK specialist bank doubles down on organic growth BL PREMIUM

Investec will double down on initiatives to grow organically in the coming year to boost return on equity after the conclusion of its rationalisation programme.

On Friday, the specialist bank and wealth manager, which still retains a 25% stake in its former asset management division Ninety One, reported a 14% decline in adjusted earnings per share to 28.9 pence (572c) for the year ending March. The total dividend rose 18% to 13p. ..