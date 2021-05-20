Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Why retail sales took a knock in March

Anchor Capital Investment analyst Casey Delport talks to Business Day TV about the decline in retail sales

20 May 2021 - 09:12 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ ASAWIN KLABMA

Retail sales declined by 2.5% year on year in March, mainly as a result of a slump in activity within the general dealers and all other retailers categories.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam discussed the data and the outlook for the sector with Anchor Capital investment analyst Casey Delport.

Anchor Capital Investment analyst Casey Delport talks to Business Day TV about the decline in retail sales

