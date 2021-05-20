Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How Covid-19 has affected insurance claims

Liberty divisional executive for retail solutions Nalen Naidoo talks to Business Day TV

20 May 2021 - 08:06 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/tashatuvango
Picture: 123RF/tashatuvango

Liberty’s 2020 claims data shows that the company paid a total of R12.4bn in insurance claims during the period and more than R500m of that went towards confirmed Covid-19-related deaths.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam caught up with Nalen Naidoo, divisional executive for retail solutions at Liberty, for more insight into how the pandemic has affected the insurance sector, consumers and the broader economy.

Liberty divisional executive for retail solutions Nalen Naidoo talks to Business Day TV

