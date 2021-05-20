Companies / Financial Services Q&A: There are opportunities to bank taxi operators Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz says cashless payment for commuters is part of the bigger plan his company has to penetrate the local taxi industry BL PREMIUM

After recovering from the Covid-19-induced spike in bad debt provisions that temporarily suspended the group’s impressive earnings growth, Transactional Capital has more than bounced back, as evidenced in its interim results to end-March.

The latest numbers show headline earnings per share rose 20% above 2019’s peak. This was aided by the inclusion for the first time of second-hand car platform WeBuyCars after Transaction Capital acquired its 49.9% stake in September 2020. ..