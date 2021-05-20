Companies / Financial Services

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman shakes up leadership

The shake-up comes days after JPMorgan Chase elevated Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak to new roles

20 May 2021 - 16:41 Noor Zainab Hussain and Niket Nishant
A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON
Bengaluru — Morgan Stanley announced a slew of leadership changes on Thursday, firing the starting gun on the competition to replace CEO  James Gorman in the coming years.

The Wall Street bank named its institutional securities business chief Ted Pick and Andy Saperstein, the head of its wealth management unit, as co-presidents.

It also appointed investment management chief Dan Simkowitz as co-head of strategy alongside Pick and made finance boss Jon Pruzan the new COO.

“I am highly confident one of them will be the CEO in the future,” Gorman said earlier in an interview with Bloomberg.

Gorman, who joined the bank in 2006 and took over as CEO in 2010, has informed the board of his plans to stay on for at least three more years, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The shake-up comes days after JPMorgan Chase named Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak, widely seen as the two top contenders for the CEO role, as co-heads of its consumer and community bank.

Saperstein runs Morgan Stanley’s wealth management business, which Gorman has been trying to build out with moves like the $13bn purchase of trading platform E*Trade in 2020 to insulate the bank from weak periods for trading and investment banking.

The unit’s revenue surged 47% in the first quarter to account for roughly half of the bank’s total revenue.

Morgan Stanley has also benefited from an unprecedented boom in deal making that drove a 66% jump in revenue at its institutional securities unit, which is led by Pick.

The bank on Thursday also named Sharon Yeshaya, the head of investor relations, as CFO.

Reuters  

JPMorgan Chase elevates top potential contenders to succeed Jamie Dimon

In the bank’s largest management shuffle in years, Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak take new roles
Companies
1 day ago

Fines from colluding on eurozone bonds hit UBS and Nomura hardest

UBS was fined €172m and Nomura will have to pay €129.6m for a traders’ cartel that swapped commercially sensitive data from 2007 to 2011
Companies
2 hours ago

Standard Bank to expand African footprint in post-Covid-19 recovery

Group CEO Sim Tshabalala sees opportunity in core SA market as well as Ethiopia and  West Africa
Companies
6 days ago

Commerzbank surprises with strong profit as CEO unveils radical turnaround plan

Strong trading and investment banking conditions help stricken German bank beat forecasts
Companies
1 week ago

