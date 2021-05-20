Companies / Financial Services

Flutterwave partners with Ethiopia’s Amole for slice of remittances pie

20 May 2021 - 20:04 Ayenat Mersie
People walk through the streets of a shopping area in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Picture: REUTERS
Africa-focused payments giant Flutterwave will partner with Ethiopian digital money and e-commerce platform Amole to make remittances from the country’s huge diaspora faster and cheaper, the companies said on Thursday.

Global users will be able to send money using Flutterwave directly into an Amole digital wallet, a bank account, or to a cash collection location, the companies said.

Ethiopia has 8-million citizens working abroad who send home more than $5bn annually, they added.

Founded by Nigerians Olugbenga Agboola and Iyinoluwa Aboyeji and headquartered in San Francisco, Flutterwave specialises in individual and consumer transfers. In March, it unveiled a payments partnership with PayPal and said it was considering a New York listing after a $1bn valuation. 

Ethiopia’s Dashen Bank and payments platform Moneta Technologies created Amole in 2018. In April, the company announced a payments partnership with Visa.

Flutterwave’s announcement comes just days after Ethiopia’s sole mobile operator, Ethio Telecom, launched a mobile phone-based financial service.

Ethiopia is opening up its state-run telecoms sector to private entrants, but says that for now, only Ethio Telecom will be able to offer mobile financial services.

Reuters 

