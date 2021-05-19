Companies / Financial Services Prudential Investment opens property fund to retail investors Prudential says listed property is inexpensive relative to its historic performance and is an ideal alternative to owning physical property BL PREMIUM

Prudential Investment Managers has opened up its real estate unit trust fund to retail investors after having allowed access to corporate and institutional clients since July 2020.

The Prudential Property Fund is open to retail investors seeking exposure to SA listed property and can be accessed for a minimum investment of R500 per month or an initial lump sum of R10,000, the company said in a statement on Wednesday...