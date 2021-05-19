Prudential Investment opens property fund to retail investors
Prudential says listed property is inexpensive relative to its historic performance and is an ideal alternative to owning physical property
19 May 2021 - 15:57
Prudential Investment Managers has opened up its real estate unit trust fund to retail investors after having allowed access to corporate and institutional clients since July 2020.
The Prudential Property Fund is open to retail investors seeking exposure to SA listed property and can be accessed for a minimum investment of R500 per month or an initial lump sum of R10,000, the company said in a statement on Wednesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now