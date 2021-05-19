Companies / Financial Services Financial authority fines Absa for not submitting report The bank was fined for failing to provide details on the robustness of systems for over-the-counter derivatives trading BL PREMIUM

Absa’s corporate and investment (CIB) bank has been fined R100,000 for failing to submit a report to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in relation to its licence to trade over-the-counter derivatives.

The FSCA said on Wednesday that the bank had failed to submit a report from its independent auditors regarding the robustness of its system after it was granted a licence to operate as an over-the-counter derivatives provider in September 2020...