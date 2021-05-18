Companies / Financial Services Insurance complaints spike due to Covid-19 Insurance ombuds put almost R300m in consumers’ pockets as complaints rose in 2020 due to Covid-19 and the consequent lockdown BL PREMIUM

The short- and long-term insurance ombuds jointly returned almost R300m to aggrieved consumers last year as complaints spiked during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both offices said that while complaints initially dropped off in the early stages of the first lockdown instituted at the end of March 2020, complaints subsequently rose sharply from June as the impact of the shutdowns affected everything from business interruption to funeral policy claims...