Insurance complaints spike due to Covid-19
Insurance ombuds put almost R300m in consumers’ pockets as complaints rose in 2020 due to Covid-19 and the consequent lockdown
18 May 2021 - 12:19
The short- and long-term insurance ombuds jointly returned almost R300m to aggrieved consumers last year as complaints spiked during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Both offices said that while complaints initially dropped off in the early stages of the first lockdown instituted at the end of March 2020, complaints subsequently rose sharply from June as the impact of the shutdowns affected everything from business interruption to funeral policy claims...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now