How to invest and take care of your wellbeing as a mother

We live in a world where many women always ensure that their family, careers and friends are well taken care of, without even taking the time or moment to breathe. Women continuously go out of their way and pour so much of themselves into everything about them that they often ignore themselves.

Aneesa Razack, CEO of share investing at FNB Wealth and Investments, “The saying ‘your health is your wealth’ may sound like a cliché but it’s one you should listen to, pause and see the importance of filling your cup to the brim first.”

The pandemic has come with many lessons. For one it has taught us to appreciate the gift of life and good health as this has become the most valuable and precious blessing for everyone. Practising self-care, self-love and mindfulness is the best investment we can make to ensure that our energy — mentally, emotionally, and physically — is well balanced. This ensures that we can continue giving our best on the things that matter most — including us.

“This Mother’s Month and for the rest of the year, we would like to empower women to regularly invest time — in their busy seven-day week schedule — and practice the five languages of love by Gary Chapman on themselves,” says Razack.

Words of affirmation

Buy yourself a journal and write down the positive phrases you can affirm daily to yourself after waking up or before going to sleep. A few examples of daily affirmations are: My body is healthy, and I am grateful, or I have the power to reach my full and best potential.

This is the best way to deposit positive words to your mind, body, and soul every day.

Quality time

We can all agree that time is always of the essence but scheduling time for yourself is just as important. Simple daily mindfulness practices such as meditating, exercising at home or the gym, and even taking a nap will help you unwind or get your mind off things and focus on yourself.

Your journal is beneficial during your quality time as you can jot down a bucket list of your dreams and aspirations that you would like to achieve in the short or long term. An example of this is wanting to be debt-free or to retire comfortably in your golden years.