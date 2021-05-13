Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How to find value in the small-cap sector

Integral Asset Management’s Keith McLachlan takes a look at the winners in the small-cap space​

13 May 2021 - 08:58 Business Day TV
Business Day TV spoke to Integral Asset Management’s investment officer Keith McLachlan to find out which companies in the small-cap sector are likely to offer the best returns.

