Shares of JSE-listed insurers resilient amid scandal report

13 May 2021 - 10:21 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

The shares of major JSE-listed insurers showed little reaction to a report that the companies had lost millions of rand in an alleged insurance scandal, faring slightly better than the general market in early trade on Thursday.

The Daily Maverick reported late on Wednesday that Santam, Hollard, Old Mutual and Momentum Metropolitan’s Guardrisk had collectively lost R944m, saying this had rattled the industry and regulators.

According to the report, Insure Group Managers, an intermediary that collected insurance premiums from customers, allegedly invested cash it was meant to pay over to the companies into its own illiquid, high-risk and ultimately loss-making assets.

In morning trade, Santam’s shares were down 0.59% at R255.42, Momentum’s 1.4% lower at R20.43, while Old Mutual’s gave up 1.23% to R12.80.

The JSE had slipped 1.73%, with global markets under pressure amid concerns of accelerating inflation in the US, which could prompt the tightening of monetary conditions there.

Hollard is unlisted.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

FSCA wants to see more progress on credit life insurance

Regulator says more banks can treat customers fairly by adjusting premiums as loans are paid off
Companies
1 day ago

Underwriters face conundrum in making pandemics insurable again

Huge demand is causing companies to figure out how they can put affordable risk cover back in policies
World
3 days ago

Sanlam's R2bn Morocco deal shows faith in Africa strategy

Sanlam subsidiary  raises its stake in Saham Assurance to 84.5% as part of the insurance group's pan-African expansion drive
Companies
1 week ago

