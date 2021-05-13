Companies / Financial Services Tourism has at least a year to go before recovery, says RMB chief SA’s battered hotel industry, running at about 20% occupancy, might need to hold on until the second half of next year BL PREMIUM

SA’s pandemic-ravaged tourism sector has at least another year to go before it can see any signs of recovery, according to FNB CEO James Formby.

Formby said in a statement on Thursday that SA’s vaccine rollout would support a recovery in the battered local tourism sector in the second half of 2022...