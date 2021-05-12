Companies / Financial Services Transaction Capital resumes dividend as earnings recover from Covid-19 All three divisions are near or have returned to pre-pandemic growth rates, the company says BL PREMIUM

Transaction Capital, which provides finance and insurance to minibus taxi operators through its SA Taxi division, has announced the resumption of an interim dividend after reporting a strong recovery in its earnings following the fallout of Covid-19.

All three divisions were either near or have returned to pre-Covid-19 growth rates, the company said in a statement on Wednesday...