Transaction Capital resumes dividend as earnings recover from Covid-19
All three divisions are near or have returned to pre-pandemic growth rates, the company says
12 May 2021 - 09:53
Transaction Capital, which provides finance and insurance to minibus taxi operators through its SA Taxi division, has announced the resumption of an interim dividend after reporting a strong recovery in its earnings following the fallout of Covid-19.
All three divisions were either near or have returned to pre-Covid-19 growth rates, the company said in a statement on Wednesday...
