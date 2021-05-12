Transaction Capital eyes majority stake and global expansion for WeBuyCars
Financier aims to expand the second-hand car platform internationally if bid to take control succeeds
12 May 2021 - 19:34
Transaction Capital, one of SA’s largest financiers of minibus taxis, has begun negotiations to increase its minority stake in WeBuyCars that could cause it to take control of one of the country’s largest second-hand car businesses and possibly expanding it internationally.
The company issued a cautionary statement on Wednesday that alerted shareholders to negotiations that could cause it to increase its stake to 74.9% from 49.9%, just a year after it acquired its stake. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now