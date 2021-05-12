Companies / Financial Services Tracy Brodziak to leave Old Mutual after 20 years The portfolio manager will remain in the asset management industry after completing her notice period, and will start in her new role in mid-July BL PREMIUM

Old Mutual Investment Group portfolio manager Tracy Brodziak has resigned from after more than 20 years with the Cape Town-based company.

Brodziak handed in her resignation at the end of April and is serving her notice period until end-June, she told Business Day. She will remain in the asset management industry after completing her notice period, commonly known in the industry as “gardening leave”, and will start in her new role in mid-July, though she did not disclose the name of the company she would be joining...