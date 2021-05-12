BlackRock wins licence in China for wealth management venture

Shanghai — BlackRock has received a licence in China for a majority-owned wealth management venture, expanding its footprint in the country’s fast-growing asset management market.

The US fund giant said on Wednesday its wealth management venture with a unit of China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB) and Singapore state investor Temasek can now start business.

The venture, 50.1% owned by BlackRock and 40% by CCB’s wealth management unit, will draw on BlackRock’s investment expertise and CCB’s vast distribution network, the US firm said in a statement.

BlackRock will “support China in building a sustainable ecosystem for investing”, chair and CEO Laurence Fink said in the statement. “The Chinese market represents a significant opportunity to help meet the long-term goals of investors in China and internationally.”

China opened its huge financial sector in April 2020 as part of an interim Sino-US trade deal.

Guo Shuqing, chair of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said in March that Chinese regulators welcome more foreign entry into China’s financial sector, including the wealth management space.

Amundi has set up a wealth management joint venture with Bank of China, and Schroders has applied to partner with Bank of Communications in wealth management.

BlackRock CCB Wealth Management will expand BlackRock's presence in China.

BlackRock already owns a mutual fund venture with Bank of China, and is setting up a wholly owned mutual fund house in the country.

Reuters