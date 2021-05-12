Companies / Financial Services

BlackRock wins licence in China for wealth management venture

US fund giant has set up shop with a unit of China Construction Bank Corporation and Temasek

12 May 2021
Shanghai — BlackRock has received a licence in China for a majority-owned wealth management venture, expanding its footprint in the country’s fast-growing asset management market.

The US fund giant said on Wednesday its wealth management venture with a unit of China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB)   and Singapore state investor Temasek can now start business.

The venture, 50.1% owned by BlackRock and 40% by CCB’s wealth management unit, will draw on BlackRock’s investment expertise and CCB’s vast distribution network, the US firm said in a statement.

BlackRock will “support China in building a sustainable ecosystem for investing”, chair and CEO Laurence Fink said in the statement. “The Chinese market represents a significant opportunity to help meet the long-term goals of investors in China and internationally.”

China opened its huge financial sector in April 2020 as part of an interim Sino-US trade deal.

Guo Shuqing, chair of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said in March that Chinese regulators welcome more foreign entry into China’s financial sector, including the wealth management space.

Amundi has set up a wealth management joint venture with Bank of China, and Schroders has applied to partner with Bank of Communications  in wealth management.

BlackRock CCB Wealth Management will expand BlackRock's presence in China.

BlackRock already owns a mutual fund venture with Bank of China, and is setting up a wholly owned mutual fund house in the country.

Reuters 

SoftBank posts highest-ever annual profit of $46bn for Japanese company

Record annual profit  comes after it rode several blockbuster IPOs
Companies
2 hours ago

Share swap in the best interests of investors, Naspers says

CEO Bob van Dijk and his team are proposing that investors swap their highly discounted Naspers shares for Prosus shares
Companies
3 hours ago

Transaction Capital resumes dividend as earnings recover from Covid-19

All three divisions are near or have returned to pre-pandemic growth rates, the company says
Companies
9 hours ago

