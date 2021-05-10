Companies / Financial Services JPMorgan expects rand to extend gains even further The commodity rally and tighter fiscal policy have boosted the currency’s relative strength, the bank says in its report BL PREMIUM

The local arm of US banking giant JPMorgan expects the rand to extend the gains that pushed it to 16-month highs as the country benefits from surging commodity prices that have boosted the foreign-exchange earnings of mining companies.

The bank’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) fixed income, commodity and currency strategy team is recommending investors adopt an overweight position in the rand, meaning that they should hold more rand assets denominated in the local currency than is suggested by their benchmarks ..