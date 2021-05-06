Companies / Financial Services Q&A: Sustainable investing gaining ground in SA Jon Duncan, head of sustainable investing at Old Mutual Investment Group reveals trends in the field BL PREMIUM

Sustainability may be the buzz word of our era, but when it comes to investing it is fairly new territory, though gaining momentum rapidly. Jon Duncan, head of sustainable investing at Old Mutual Investment Group, talks us through the trends.

Q: Has the trend towards sustainability emerged suddenly or has it been a long time coming?..