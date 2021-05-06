Q&A: Sustainable investing gaining ground in SA
Jon Duncan, head of sustainable investing at Old Mutual Investment Group reveals trends in the field
06 May 2021 - 18:45
Sustainability may be the buzz word of our era, but when it comes to investing it is fairly new territory, though gaining momentum rapidly. Jon Duncan, head of sustainable investing at Old Mutual Investment Group, talks us through the trends.
Q: Has the trend towards sustainability emerged suddenly or has it been a long time coming?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now