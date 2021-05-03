Companies / Financial Services Sanlam to increase stake in Morocco’s Saham Assurance A Sanlam subsidiary will pay almost R2bn to raise its stake in Saham to 84.5% as part of the insurer’s regional expansion drive BL PREMIUM

Sanlam said on Monday that its subsidiary, SAN JV, will increase its direct and indirect stake in Saham Assurance Maroc, a leading property and casualty insurer in Morocco.

SAN JV will increase its stake to 84.5% by acquiring 22.8% of the issued shares of Saham from Said Alj and two entities related to him, Sanam Holdings and First Commercial Estate Company, for a total consideration of 1.241-billion Moroccan dirham (almost R2bn), according to a Monday Sens statement by Sanlam. The transaction, which is expected to be concluded by the end of the third quarter of 2021, remains subject to certain conditions and approvals from regulatory authorities in SA and Morocco...