Standard Bank’s new campaign celebrates triumphant SA businesses

Standard Bank has collaborated with some of their business clients, to tell their stories and to demonstrate how they have partnered with them to help them grow. The bank will be delving into the remarkable histories of the businesses, celebrating their resilience, and honouring the many ways that they have positively changed, and continue to change, the lives of the people who work for them and the communities in which they operate.

These stories will showcase how these businesses employ people, empowering them and their families, and aiding in their children getting an education. They will highlight how businesses provide the impetus for growth and help to take families and communities out of poverty, and how they drive economic activity and act to combat socioeconomic challenges.

These inspiring stories will play out across billboards, in print, online, on radio, and on television.

In times of uncertainty, businesses want partners that bring them certainty, reliability, and excellence when it comes to service. But, importantly, they also deserve partners who understand their needs and who are committed to helping them achieve their goals.

Standard Bank supports many SMEs ​with banking solutions, trade assistance, market access, transcontinental networking platforms, and more. Its business banking offering is an ecosystem of innovative products designed to meet even the most complex needs. It cuts across sectors and provides clients with access to funding, expertise and advice, digital integration, trade solutions and insurance coverage.

Standard Bank has helped businesses remain relevant and thrive to tell their stories as part of their new campaign.

The bank says it’s invested in driving Africa’s growth, and that they know that being a bank is no longer enough. Standard Bank says it needs to be an integral and indispensable enabler of its clients' aspirations, priding itself in partnering with their clients, providing value along their life journey, building, and maintaining trust, servicing first, and selling second.

The stories which make up the new campaign are testament to this. They show how finding the right partner can help businesses succeed, and highlight how successful businesses affect society exponentially.

Every day Standard Bank partners with businesses to help them unlock their growth, no matter the economic climate.

