Banking is transforming, but government has to ensure pie grows, says Basa
Industry body asks for implementation of reforms to accelerate progress set out in sector codes
02 May 2021 - 18:42
The banking industry association acknowledges the progress being made in transforming the banking industry as measured against the financial sector charter, but has called on the government to implement structural reforms that can accelerate economic growth and continued transformation of the industry.
The head of financial inclusion at the Banking Association SA (Basa), Khulekani Mathe, says even more progress can be made in meeting the targets for transformation as set out in the financial sector codes were the government to revive the economy by implementing meaningful structural reforms...
