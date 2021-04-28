SA fund managers are turning bullish on local stocks
Bank of America survey shows that 71% of SA fund managers expect the local stock market to trade higher six months from now
28 April 2021 - 19:41
SA fund managers are beginning to rethink their investments in cash and offshore equities, which are traditionally seen as hedges against domestic economic and political risks, and are instead looking to beef up their portfolios with domestic stocks they believe will benefit from rising commodity prices.
A Bank of America (BofA) survey shows a near record 71% of SA fund managers expect the local stock market to trade at higher levels six months from now, while 57% have overweight equity positions, the highest percentage since 2011...
