WATCH: How Nedbank is keeping abreast of the latest technology
23 April 2021 - 09:08
In this episode of the Future of Business with Nedbank CIB, we talk about corporate innovation and, more specifically, platform ecosystems.
These trends have been amplified by the rise in technological solutions in recent years, specifically in e-commerce and digital transactions over the past few years.
Gary Alfonso talks to Nedbank CIB's Senior Disruption Analyst Jessica Davies for more detail.
Or listen to the full audio:
