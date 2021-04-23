Companies / Financial Services

Business Q & A

WATCH: How Nedbank is keeping abreast of the latest technology

Nedbank CIB’s Jessica Davies talks to Business Day TV about corporate innovation and platform ecosystems

23 April 2021 - 09:08 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RA2 STUDIO
Picture: 123RF/RA2 STUDIO

In this episode of the Future of Business with Nedbank CIB, we talk about corporate innovation and, more specifically, platform ecosystems.

These trends have been amplified by the rise in technological solutions in recent years, specifically in e-commerce and digital transactions over the past few years.

Gary Alfonso talks to Nedbank CIB's Senior Disruption Analyst Jessica Davies for more detail.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

