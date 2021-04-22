Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How Discovery Bank navigated the pandemic

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner talks to Business Day TV about how the bank has coped with Covid-19

22 April 2021 - 10:02 Business Day TV
Hylton Kallner: Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Covid-19 has disrupted numerous industries and the banking sector is no exception.

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner spoke to Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam about the bank’s journey through the pandemic.

Or listen to the full audio:

