WATCH: How Discovery Bank navigated the pandemic
22 April 2021 - 10:02
Covid-19 has disrupted numerous industries and the banking sector is no exception.
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner spoke to Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam about the bank’s journey through the pandemic.
Or listen to the full audio:
