Companies / Financial Services Nedbank toughens stance against fossil fuels The lender will redirect investment funds away from coal, oil and gas and towards cleaner energy alternatives BL PREMIUM

A new energy policy adopted by Nedbank will ensure the lender’s orderly exit from fossil fuels while accelerating its efforts to finance renewable energy solutions.

In announcing the new energy policy in Thursday, Nedbank said it plans to redirect investment funds towards cleaner energy alternatives, thereby scaling up its “market-leading commitment towards the fast-growing renewable energy sector” and supporting socioeconomic development and building resilience to climate change...