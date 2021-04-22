ENERGY POLICY
Nedbank progressive energy policy sets a global leadership standard
Bank leads the charge against fossil fuels
22 April 2021 - 09:44
UPDATED 22 April 2021 - 18:36
An ambitious new energy policy will see Nedbank lead the way in an orderly exit from fossil fuels as the lender seeks to eliminate direct exposure to coal, oil and gas by 2045.
In adopting the new energy policy, the bank has committed to not provide funding for new thermal coal mines, regardless of jurisdiction, from January 1 2025. It will not directly finance new oil and gas exploration projects with immediate effect. In addition, it said it would not advance new finance for oil production from January 1 2035...
