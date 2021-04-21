News Leader
WATCH: Why Absa CEO left the bank
Business Day reporter Warren Thompson and Denker Capital banking analyst Kokkie Kooyman talk to Business Day TV
21 April 2021 - 07:59
Absa Bank CEO Daniel Mminele will step down at the end of April after less than 16 months into his tenure.
The parties have cited strategic differences as the driving force behind the separation.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Business Day reporter Warren Thompson and Denker Capital banking analyst Kokkie Kooyman.
