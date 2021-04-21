Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Why Absa CEO left the bank

Business Day reporter Warren Thompson and Denker Capital banking analyst Kokkie Kooyman talk to Business Day TV

21 April 2021 - 07:59 Business Day TV
Daniel Mminele. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Daniel Mminele. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Absa Bank CEO Daniel Mminele will step down at the end of April after less than 16 months into his tenure.

The parties have cited strategic differences as the driving force behind the separation.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Business Day reporter Warren Thompson and Denker Capital banking analyst Kokkie Kooyman.

