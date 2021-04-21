Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How PSG Group’s portfolio weathered the Covid-19 storm

PSG Group CEO Piet Mouton talks to Business Day TV about the group’s annual results

21 April 2021 - 08:07 Business Day TV
Piet Mouton, CEO of PSG. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Piet Mouton, CEO of PSG. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

PSG Group says its investee companies have delivered a solid performance and displayed resilience during a challenging period.

The comments accompanied PSG’s year-end results and Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Piet Mouton for more detail.

PSG Group CEO Piet Mouton talks to Business Day TV about the group’s annual results

