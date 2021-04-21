News Leader
WATCH: How PSG Group’s portfolio weathered the Covid-19 storm
PSG Group CEO Piet Mouton talks to Business Day TV about the group’s annual results
21 April 2021 - 08:07
PSG Group says its investee companies have delivered a solid performance and displayed resilience during a challenging period.
The comments accompanied PSG’s year-end results and Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Piet Mouton for more detail.
