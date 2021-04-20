Companies / Financial Services SA’s creeping bureaucracy more appropriate for a developed country, says PSG BL PREMIUM

Investment group PSG, whose interests range from private education, agriculture and asset management, has bemoaned the effects of state bureaucracy as SA’s economy battles to recover from Covid-19.

Of concern is the creep in red tape, which is more appropriate to a developed than a developing economy, CEO Piet Mouton said after the release of the group’s results for the year ended February...