SA’s creeping bureaucracy more appropriate for a developed country, says PSG
20 April 2021 - 10:21
Investment group PSG, whose interests range from private education, agriculture and asset management, has bemoaned the effects of state bureaucracy as SA’s economy battles to recover from Covid-19.
Of concern is the creep in red tape, which is more appropriate to a developed than a developing economy, CEO Piet Mouton said after the release of the group’s results for the year ended February...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now