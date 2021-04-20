Companies / Financial Services BREAKING NEWS: Absa CEO Daniel Mminele to step down from role BL PREMIUM

Daniel Mminele, the first black executive to lead Absa, is set to step down from his position as CEO less than 16 months into the role due to differences with executives over the strategic direction of the country’s third biggest banking group by assets.

According to people familiar with the matter, Mminele and Absa have agreed to part ways due to differences with some members of his executive team over changes to the bank’s strategy, which was largely in place when he joined. Subsequent discussions with the board failed to resolve the issues leading to the eventual decision to part ways, the people said. ..