For investment’s sake, save with a Nedbank foreign currency account

While we wait for the chance to take to the skies en route to a bucket-list destination or to set sail on a longed-for cruise, the best thing we can do is plan. Not for that travel opportunity necessarily, but for the future — where expecting the unexpected is part of our new normal.

Using an investment vehicle such as the Nedbank foreign currency account is one way to shift the universe in your favour. Eventually, saving through investing will make whatever floats your boat a reality. Set the intention, make the effort, be savvy with spend and savings, and your money and life goals should align accordingly.

Cabin fever, or no, the most constructive thing to do now is to establish more rewarding habits around spending and saving. While we work our way through the Covid-19 pandemic that has the world in turmoil, we must continue to reassess, pivot, reinvent and pivot again, if needs be. That’s when we’re not practising calming techniques that promise to get us through this once-in-a-generation crisis.

Bank on it

So what are the benefits of having a Nedbank foreign currency account? This investment tool is the ideal facility for those who wish to hedge against volatile market and currency fluctuations without having to move funds offshore, make international payments and, of course, save for international travel in eight international currencies.

It’s not as complicated as it might seem. All you have to do is keep an eye on the markets, track the performance of the rand, and move your money when the currency you need is performing best. What’s best is that the Nedbank Foreign currency account is easy to apply for and maintain, has no monthly fees and require low minimum balances.

If you are 18 years old, have an SA ID and already operate a Nedbank transactional account, all you need is a R1,500 deposit or the equivalent in any of the eight qualifying foreign currencies to start. Simply complete the online application for the Nedbank foreign currency account on the Nedbank website. You’ll find it listed under forex products.