Q&A: Absa’s focus turns to middle tier and smaller retail space
Bank’s deputy chief executive Bongiwe Gangeni says winning transactional banking accounts is next phase of strategy to compete for market share
15 April 2021 - 18:41
Bongiwe Gangeni has taken an unusual path to the top of one of SA’s largest retail banks.
After graduating from Wits as a pharmacist, Gangeni practised for a few years before becoming bored with the monotony of the job. This prompted her to enrol for a postgraduate degree in business management and take another path by joining consulting firm Accenture. She later enhanced her business credentials when pursuing a part-time MBA through the Gordon Institute of Business Science...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now