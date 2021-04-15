Companies / Financial Services PSG Konsult notes 8% rise in profit despite tough year PSG Konsult's wealth and insurance units helped to offset decline in profit from asset management BL PREMIUM

PSG Konsult, the listed investment and insurance holding company in which PSG group holds about 60%, posted an 8% rise in profit in its last fiscal year as its wealth and insurance divisions offset a decline in asset management earnings.

The company’s attributable earnings rose 8% from the previous year to R697.69m in the 12 months to end-February, according to a Sens statement on Thursday. That translated into attributable per share earnings of 52.3c, which was 8% higher than the 48.2c reported the previous year. The group's total core income rose 4% to R5.27bn...