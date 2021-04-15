Ayo files an application to interdict FNB
15 April 2021 - 20:39
Ayo Technology Solutions, the company indirectly controlled by Iqbal Survé, has filed an urgent high court application to stop FNB from terminating its transaction banking facilities, Ayo said on Thursday evening.
Earlier in the evening, the company had informed shareholders in a statement issued after the market closed that the bank intended to severe ties with the company with effect from May 3. In the same statement, Ayo said it did not have any lending facility with FNB...
