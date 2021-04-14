Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How Capitec doubled its dividend

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s future prospects as it deals with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic

14 April 2021 - 08:12 Business Day TV
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Capitec has declared an interim dividend of R16, despite a slump in headline earnings.

The dividend, which is more than double the payout made last year comes as Capitec sees its future profitability driven by customer uptake in digital, after solid growth during the period.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Gerrie Fourie about the bank’s performance.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

