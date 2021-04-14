News Leader
WATCH: How Capitec doubled its dividend
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s future prospects as it deals with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic
14 April 2021 - 08:12
Capitec has declared an interim dividend of R16, despite a slump in headline earnings.
The dividend, which is more than double the payout made last year comes as Capitec sees its future profitability driven by customer uptake in digital, after solid growth during the period.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Gerrie Fourie about the bank’s performance.
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s future prospects as it deals with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.