PPS posts R555m profit in 2020, despite effect of higher Covid-19 life claims Group CEO Izak Smit says the member-based society 'entered 2020 with solid capital reserves and with good momentum'

The Professional Provident Society (PPS), which provides insurance and investment solutions to graduate professionals, posted an annual operating profit of R555m in its 2020 fiscal year, despite a surge in life claims, especially among medical professionals.

The member-based society, which operates on a profit-share basis, reported that operating profit fell by half in the 12 months to end-December, down from the R1.1bn in operating profit it made in 2019, according to its 2020 integrated report released on Wednesday. It earned an additional R1.67bn in investment returns for its members in 2020, bringing the total distributions to members to R2.22bn...