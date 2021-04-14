PPS chief does not expect third Covid-19 wave to exceed second
Though infections could still increase, it won’t be worse than before, says CEO Izak Smit
14 April 2021 - 09:53
UPDATED 14 April 2021 - 18:48
The CEO of the Professional Provident Society (PPS), which provides insurance and investment products exclusively to graduate professionals, does not expect the third wave of Covid-19 infections to be worse than the second wave.
Izak Smit said while PPS believes a third wave could still materialise, it would not be worse than the second wave, which began midway through December 2020 and faded in January, as the country was approaching a level of herd immunity...
