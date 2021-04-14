Companies / Financial Services PPS chief does not expect third Covid-19 wave to exceed second Though infections could still increase, it won’t be worse than before, says CEO Izak Smit BL PREMIUM

The CEO of the Professional Provident Society (PPS), which provides insurance and investment products exclusively to graduate professionals, does not expect the third wave of Covid-19 infections to be worse than the second wave.

Izak Smit said while PPS believes a third wave could still materialise, it would not be worse than the second wave, which began midway through December 2020 and faded in January, as the country was approaching a level of herd immunity...